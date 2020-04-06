Article Image Alt Text

Lenora A. Walton

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 4:35pm
CROWLEY

Private viewing service will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. for the immediate family only on Wednesday, April 8, at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home in Crowley for Mrs. Lenora A. Walton, 64, who entered eternal rest on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Crowley.
Graveside service will immediately follow at South Crowley Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Father Godwin Imoru will be officiating the graveside service.
Mrs. Walton leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Oravall Walton of Rayne; one stepson, Terrence Walton (Ladedra) of Ruston; two brothers, Frandon Ardoin (Pearlie) and Jerome Ardoin, both of Crowley; three sisters, Kathy Hollier (Charlie) and Gail Henry (Kenneth), both of Crowley, and Janet Ardoin of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ethel Ardoin Sr.; and her mother-in-law, Edna Lane.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020