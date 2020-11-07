RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Leora Marie Latiolais, 93, who died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Ellington in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Pastor Gene Lee, Pastor of First Baptist Church in Rayne, LA will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her two children, Jeanell Latiolais Comeaux and spouse Jessie of Rayne, Sherald Glenn Latiolais and spouse Dana of Lafayette, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Latiolais, father, Gaston Latiolais, mother, Della Mire Latiolais, brother, Ewell Latiolais and spouse Betty.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

