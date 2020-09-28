RAYNE - Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel of Rayne, for Loren Elizabeth Cormier, 23, who died at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at her residence in Crowley.

Rev. Phillip Boone, Pastor of the Hebron Baptist Church of Denham Springs, will celebrate the funeral service.

Burial will follow in the St. Joseph II Cemetery in Rayne.

Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. until service time. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

She is survived by her mother, Selena Guidry of Rayne; her father, Kevin Cormier Sr. and fiancé Ashley Thibodeaux of Church Point; her maternal grandfather, Wallace Guidry Jr. of Rayne; paternal grandparents, Willie Cormier and wife Debbie of Church Point, and Polly Lacombe and husband Van of Egan; two sisters, Hailey Brown and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Florida and Hannah Guidry and husband Khoury of Carencro; one brother, Kevin (K.C.) Cormier II of Gueydan; and stepfather, Blake Hebert of Gueydan.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Viola Pryor Guidry, and uncle, Craig Guidry.

Visitors may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Ms. Cormier’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all arrangements.