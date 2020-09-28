Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Loren Elizabeth Cormier, 23, who died at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her residence in Crowley.

Rev. Phillip Boone, pastor of the Hebron Baptist Church of Denham Springs, will celebrate the funeral service and the burial will follow in the St. Joseph II cemetery in Rayne.

Visitation may be observed on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Wednesday from 8a.m. until service time. The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

She is survived by her mother Selena Guidry of Rayne; her father Kevin Cormier Sr. and fiancé Ashley Thibodeaux of Church Point; her maternal grandfather, Wallace Guidry Jr. of Rayne; paternal grandfather, Willie Cormier and wife Debbie of Church Point, and Polly Lacombe and husband Van of Egan; two sisters, Hailey Brown and husband Chris of Jacksonville, Florida, and Hannah Guidry and husband Khoury of Carencro; her brother Kevin “K.C.” Cormier II of Gueydan; and her step-father Blake Hebert of Gueydan.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Viola Pryor Guidry; and her uncle Craig Guidry.

