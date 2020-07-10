Lynn Woodrow Cobena was born March 15, 1921, the 10th child of Elizabeth Coleman Cobena and Joseph Charles Cobena on a rice farm in Crowley.

At the young age of 22 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Lynn was a Combat Officer who flew his 50 missions stationed in Southern Europe during World War II. Upon returning from the war, Lynn graduated from Tulane University as a geophysicist in the New Orleans area. He went on to have a career with Texaco and then starting his own successful career as an independent geophysical consultant.

Lynn and his wife, Joy, moved to Diamonhead, Mississippi, in the mid 1970s and enjoyed the remainder of their years together there.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joy Plattsmier Cobena; children, Carolyn Cobena, Elizabeth ‘Bobbee’ Ferrer (Joe), Rebecca Young (Chip), and Todd Cobena (Julie); grandchildren, Sally Morris (John), Ryan Haase (Yvonne), Todd Calogne (Joe), Adam Young (Alissa), Beau Young, Robert Young, Caroline Dubuisson (James), Joseph Cobena (Bobbie) and Emily Cobena; and great- grandchildren, Miles Haase, Courtney Haase, James Dubuisson, Rebecca Dubuisson and Charles Cobena.

A private graveside service was held at Biloxi National Cemetery.

