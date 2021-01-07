RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Monday, January 11, 2021, at 11:00 am at Northside Assembly of God in Crowley, for Malinda Faye Dupuis Winn, 64, who died Wednesday, January 6, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Malinda was a resident of Rayne, who was a faithful servant of God and served as a Sunday School teacher. Anyone who met Malinda quickly knew her kindness and welcoming spirit. Malinda was retired and enjoyed traveling, reading scripture, listening to gospel music, cooking, spending time with family, and dazz diamond art. Her son and grandchildren were the light of her eyes.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Pastor Ryan Post and Brother Randy Trahan with Northside Assembly of God will conduct the funeral services.

Malinda was employed by the Rayne Acadian-Tribune newspaper, State of Louisiana as HR, for UMC and DOTD.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Winn of Rayne; son, Brandon Winn and spouse Sara Bouillion Winn of Gonzales; four grandchildren, Alexandra Guidry, Ryan Guidry, Samatha Rose Winn and Brennen Patrick Winn; step-father, Levi Bearb of Rayne; four sisters, Patricia Triola and spouse Gerald Triola of Eunice, Ramona Lapoint of Cibolo, Texas, Vickie Dupuis of Rayne and Tammy Sarver of Kaplan; two brothers, Sidney Craig Dupuis and spouse Bonnie Dupuis of Pittsburgh, Penn. and Paul Sheppard and companion Danielle Sheppard of Parks; godmother, Annia Soileaux of Rayne; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brandi Nicole Winn Guidry; father, Sidney "Sam" Paul Dupuis; mother, Rose Veronie Bearb; brother-in-law, Craig Lee Sarver; and in-laws, Joseph and Mary Winn.

Pallbearers will be Brennen Winn, Marcus McClelland, Chad McClelland, Barry McClelland Gary, Krystal "Rae" Sarver and Christopher Dupuis. Honorary pallbearer will be Paul Sheppard.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday, Jan. 10, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The family has requested that all guests wear masks in accordance with COVID precautions.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.