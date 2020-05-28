A Christian Mass will be held on Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Margaret “Ruby” Breaux, 83, who passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 8:56 p.m. at Camelot Place in Crowley.

Fr. Neil Petit, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in Lyons Point.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Friday, May 29, at 9:30 a.m. until time of services in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Ruby was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a fabulous homemaker with a great knack for making the best homemade bread.

She was a life-long member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point. She was a devout Catholic with tremendous faith.

Ruby loved being outdoors working in her flower beds and vegetable garden. She especially enjoyed sitting under the big oak tree while visiting with family and friends.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 62 years, Shelton Breaux of Morse; five children, Pam Miller and husband Randy of Basile, Kris and wife Donna Breaux of Crowley, Lisa and husband Cecil Miller of Crowley, Angela B. Callahan of Crowley and James and wife Cristal Breaux of Crowley; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest “John” Broussard and Angelle Faulk Broussard; her siblings, Helen B. Villejoin and Roy Broussard; and one grandson, Scott Callahan.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care given by Hospice of Acadiana and Camelot Place of Crowley. A special thanks to Shelley Istre for her loving care.

Pallbearers for the service will be Ruby’s grandsons, Jeremy Miller, Ryan Miller, Jeremy Istre, Andrew Breaux, Kevin Callahan and Steven Callahan.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley is in charge of all of the arrangements.