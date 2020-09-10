November 21, 1947 - August 31, 2020

A celebration of life will be held for Mary Lou Andrus on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Northside Assembly of God, located at 809 E. Northern Ave., Crowley.

Viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. and the funeral service will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

The Reverend Mark E. Lewis will be officiating.

A repast will be held immediately following the funeral service at The C.F. Ladd Masonic Lodge at 624 W. Fifth St., Crowley.

A brief graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Cemetery in Elton.

Mary Andrus was born on Nov. 21, 1947, to the now late Stanislas “Tones” Landry and Zoway Landry. She departed this earthly life on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Mary was married to Clifford Andrus on June 5, 1969. To this union three children were born, Natalie, Kendell and Thaddeus.

She was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She served as the director of the Readers and CCD Religious Education Program.

She was an excellent speech orator and throughout her lifespan was awarded numerous awards and recognitions for her abilities to captivate an audience.

Mary was a member and past president of Kappa Gamma Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. She also held the office of Southern Regional editor for two years, which comprised regions of both Texas and Louisiana.

Mary was one of the initiators of the Miss Blue Revue Scholarship Pageant that recognized young ladies wanting to pursue a secondary education. Mary was also a member of KPC Ladies Auxiliary Court 51 where she served as Grand Lady.

She was a graduate of William Wallace Steward High School in Basile and Southern University of Baton Rouge, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech Pathology.

While at Southern University Mary was elected as Miss Engineering of the College of Science and Engineering. She received her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

Mary was employed by the Acadia Parish School Board as a Speech and Language Pathologist. In addition to being the first African American in Pupil Appraisal, Mary served as the Acadia Parish Speech Therapy Coordinator in the Special Education Department.

She was responsible for supervision of speech language pathologists, in addition to evaluation services that support students in Acadia Parish schools. Mary retired after 40 years of service in the field of education.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory her husband Clifford Andrus of Cypress, Texas; three children, Natalie Andrus of Cypress, Texas, Kendell Andrus (Katherine) of New Orleans, and Thaddeus Andrus (Keyandra) of Carencro; five grandchildren, Ariana Williams Igwonobe (Chris), Nicholas Johnson, Cameron Andrus, Ella Andrus and Zoe Andrus; one great grandson, Evan Williams Igwonobe; one sister, Gussie Edwards; sisters-in-law Betty Andrus, Tobie Andrus, Ruth A. Wilson and Martha Andrus; brother-in-law Joseph Andrus; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanislas and Zoway Landry; four sisters, Verlie Gobert, Ella Mae Guillory, Ola Bea Frank and Ellenor Edwards; three brothers: Aaron Landry, Anthony Hurey Landry and Paul Landry; and great-grandson Christian Williams Igwonobe.