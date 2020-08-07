A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mary Anne Trahan Menou, 80, who died at home Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

Visitation begins Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Jules P. Menou III; one sister, Helen Spell; five nieces Rachelle Lantz (Chester), Joetta Foret (Jeff), Nicole Spell, Lisa Trahan, and Cindy Meche; 11 great-nieces and nephews; her step-son, Jules Menou IV (Sue); two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Whitfield, and Philip Menou; and one step-great-grandchild, Landry Menou.

Mrs. Menou is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Angel Gaspard Trahan; one brother, Carlen Trahan; and two nephews, Kevin and Scotty Trahan.

Mary loved meeting new people and traveling as a young woman. The thing she loved most in life was spending time with her extended family. She will be dearly missed by all that loved her.

