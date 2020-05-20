A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Mason John Hanks, 89, who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 8 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Mr. Hanks was a native of Lyons Point and lifelong resident of Crowley. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed for many years with Acadia Lumber Yard and retired from Stine Lumber Company.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6 p.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Hanks is survived by his daughter, Sandra R. Hoffpauer and husband Kevin of Crowley; three sisters, Sadie Lantier of Baker, Doris Miller of Baton Rouge and Betty Gould of Pasadena, Texas; one brother, Lawrence Hanks of Crowley; four grandchildren, Dusty Hoffpauer, David Hoffpauer, Lance Hoffpauer and Lauren Hoffpauer; one great-grandchild, Charlotte Hoffpauer; 24 nieces and nephews along with a host of great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Yolande “Sis” Hanks; his parents, Gillis and Eunice Abshire Hanks; one sister, Anna Castille; three brothers, Harry Lee, Forest and John G. Hanks.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Due to the COVID-19 mandate from the Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s office, the 25 percent occupancy rule will be in effect at the funeral home and the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.