Article Image Alt Text

Melba Kathryn Richard Johnson

Melba Kathryn Richard Johnson

Thu, 09/24/2020 - 11:22am
Thursday, September 24, 2020

BRANCH - Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch, LA for Melba Kathryn Richard Johnson, 78, who died Tuesday, September 22, at her residence in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Cemetery in Branch, LA.

Pastor Micah Collins with Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church in Branch, LA will conduct the graveside services.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Johnson of Rayne, two sons, Chris LeJeune and spouse Sharyl LeJeune of Baton Rouge, Chad LeJeune and partner Warren Box of San Francisco, CA, one sister, Nathalie Richard Quebodeaux and spouse Hilton Quebodeaux of Branch.

She was preceded in death by father, Noah Richard, mother, Eulah Stakes Richard, three sisters, Jessie Richard Andrus, Freida Richard Lyons, Geneva Richard Lowe, four brothers, Elwood Richard, Wallace Richard, John Hugh Richard, Gary Richard.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020