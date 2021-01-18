Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel of Crowley for Michael Arville Beard, 62, who died at 5:34 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Lafayette.

Rev. Thomas Bihm, pastor of Submerge Family Church of Carencro, will officiate the services. Visitation may be observed Thursday from 2 p.m. until service time.

Michael was born August 15, 1958, in Crowley to the late Hershal and Sylvia Link Beard. He owned and operated Genesis Services, Inc., in Crowley since 1997. He enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, and was known for how good his food was. His favorite hobbies were golfing with his buddies, playing his guitar and singing.

He is survived by his wife, Rene’ B. Beard of Rayne; two daughters, Nina Beard of Atlanta, Georgia, and Bailey Beard of Rayne; three sons, Jason Beard of Lafayette and Brennan Hebert and Sterling Beard, both of Rayne; three sisters, Karen B. Henderson of Shreveport, Diane B. Stuart of McGeehee, Arkansas, and Darlene B. Scarborough of Crowley; and four grandchildren, Carter, Sawyer, Jamison and Hayes.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Beard’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.