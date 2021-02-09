RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Michael Glenn Constantin, 72, who died Monday, Feb. 8, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Myrna Manuel Constantin; one son, David Constantin and spouse Dineen Constantin; one daughter, Danielle Constantin Gossen and spouse Paul Gossen; five grandchildren, Nicholas Gossen and spouse Alaina Gossen, Allie Gossen, Dayton Constantin, Drake Constantin and Dax Constantin; one sister, Mary Constantin Daigle; one brother, Bernice "Buddy" Constantin and spouse Sharon Constantin; one sister-in-law, Betty Constantin; two brothers-in-law, Robert Manuel and Ronald Keith Manuel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernice "BJ" Constantin; mother, Audrey Bourque Constantin Stutes; one brother, Larry Constantin; one sister, Cherie Constantin; one brother-in-law, Larry J. Daigle; one sister-in-law, Kathy Manuel; and in-laws, Thomas "Blackie" Manuel and Eula Mae Navarre Manuel Guidry.

Pallbearers will be Nicholas Gossen, Dayton Constantin, Drake Constantin, Dax Constantin, Larry "Tiger" Daigle Jr. and Ricky Fonenot. Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Daigle, Cobey Daigle and Broc Manuel.

A Rosary will be prayed Saturday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Saturday Feb. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made in Michael Glenn Constantin's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, (337)232-1234.

The Constantin family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette, and The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.