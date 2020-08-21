Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Mitchell James Leger, 31, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our beloved son, Mitchell James Leger, 31, who died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his residence in Rayne. Mitchell loved hunting with his dad, running a crane, fishing and trucks.

Survivors include his father, Kevin James Leger and spouse Susan Deshotels Leger of Rayne; mother, Jill Starrett Leger of Rayne; half-brother, Cole Leger of Rayne; step-brother, Hunter Miller and spouse Emily of Lafayette; his fiancé, Lindsey Brignac of Lake Charles; paternal grandparents, Margie and William Leger of Rayne; maternal grandmother, Linda Patrick and spouse Gaylen Patrick of Wheelersburg, Ohio; step-grandmother, Grace Deshotels of Crowley; five aunts, Arleen LeBlanc and spouse Nolan LeBlanc, Debbie Menard and spouse Ricky Menard, Susan Leger, Lisa Leger and spouse Kelly Dore, Sherry Timberlake; step-uncle, Kevin Patrick; and numerous cousins and extended family.

He will always be loved and never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Keith Starrett.

Pallbearers will be cousin Blake Cary, cousin Jacob Menard, friends Tyler Boril, Clay Boril and Mikeal Dartez.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 23, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.