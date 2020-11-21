Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Nathaniel Irvin Hoffpauir, 86, who died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11:40 a.m. in Welsh.

Rev. John Clark, pastor of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Nathaniel began working with Kennedy’s Department store in Crowley in 1950, he progressed on to many wonderful years of service with Foreman’s Glass Company and rounded out his career with Linscombe Enterprises building, renovating and maintaining nursing homes. He made many lifelong friends among his colleagues all along the way.

Mr. Hoffpauir is survived by Evelyn S. Barousse of Crowley, the mother of his children; two daughters, Debra H. Richard and her husband Keith of Breaux Bridge and Carrie H. Monceaux and her husband Karl of Welsh; one son, Damon Hoffpauir and his wife DeAnn of Iota; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herby and Carrie Faulk Hoffpauir; one sister, Grace H. Whitaker; and two brothers, Jay Herby and Keith Hoffpauir.

Pallbearers will be Joey Babineaux, Isaac Richardson, Ian Richardson, Buddy Hoffpauir, Logan Hoffpauir, Beau Monceaux and Seth Chaumont. Honorary pallbearer, Zachary Hoffpauir.

