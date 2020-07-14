A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Nujay J. Guidry, 82, who died Monday, July 13, 2020, at 7:40 p.m. surrounded by his loving family.

Fr. Neil Pettit, pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Tom Sommers.

Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum.

Mr. Guidry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat B. Guidry of Ebenezer; three children, Kimberly G. Guidry of Crowley, Wayne Guidry and wife Linda of Egan, and Peggy Breaux and husband Roderick of Iota; one brother, Chester Guidry and wife Juanita of Morse; eight grandchildren, Kasey Guidry Guchereau, Kirk Aaron Guidry, Tori Guidry Moore, Lori Guidry, Jeffery Guidry, Kellie Guidry Roach, Marcus Breaux and Gregory Breaux; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Guidry; grandson, Brent Guidry; his parents, Euclide and Eumea Doucet Guidry.

Pallbearers will be Kirk Aaron Guidry, Jeffery Guidry, Marcus Breaux, Jeremy Guchereau, Kurt Guidry and Alex Roach.

The family wishes to thank Larry and Charlene Hebert, Ramona LeJeune, and Lamm Hospice Staff for their loving compassion and care of Mr. Nujay these last few months.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313