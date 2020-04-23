Private graveside services will be held for Mr. Odis Charles Bias Sr., who peacefully transitioned from this life on April 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Odis was born on March 1, 1930, in Maxie, to the late John Bias Sr. and Julia Young Bias. He was blessed to be born into a large loving family. He was one of 15 children.

As young man, he worked on his father’s farm. He always had great stories to share with his family about his life. One of our favorite stories was when he decided to work at a sawmill owned by his future father-in-law, William Henny. After a few days of back-breaking work, he told William, “Keep your pay, I ain’t coming back!”

Odis Sr. met a lovely young lady by the name of Willie Mae Henny while attending a picnic around 1950. The two courted for a year and were married on December 18, 1951. From this loving union two daughters, Sharon Marie and Vicky Marie, and one son, Odis Jr., were born.

Odis Sr. was a member of Maryland Chapel in Branch in his early life and was a faithful member of Bethel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Crowley, at the time of his passing. He served many years on the Church’s Steward Board.

Odis Sr. was a dutiful member of the FreeMasons, Leonard Lodge 151. He embodied the basic purpose of the organization, he was a better father, a better husband, a better brother, and a better son.

During his employment years, Odis Sr. was gainfully employed with Brown and Cassidy and Falcon Rice mills for over 50 years. He and Willie Mae worked to ensure that their three children would be afforded the opportunity to attend college and graduate with professional degrees.

Vicky attended the University of Southwest Louisiana and Odis Jr. and Sharon attended Southern University and A&M College, Baton Rouge.

Odis Sr. leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife of 68 years, Willie Mae; son, Odis Bias Jr. (Terah) Missouri City, Texas; daughters, Sharon B. Rawls (Clyde) Lafayette, and Vicky B. Milson of Crowley; four beautiful grandchildren, nine beautiful great-grandchildren; sisters, Leaze Lewis and Nettie Carmouche; brother-in-law, Nelson J. Arceneaux; and sister-in-law, Laura Henny Joseph, who will miss him immensely.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and John Bias Sr.; seven sisters, Nebraska Hill, Effie DeJean, Hannah Guidry, Essie Mae Normand, Arkey Mae Dugar, Myrtis Harmon, and Mary Francis; five brothers, Walter Bias Sr., Percy Bias, Rufus Bias, Wade Bias, and John Bias Jr.

Your Loving Family, Rest Well.

