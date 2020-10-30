Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at First Baptist Church in Crowley for Pat Tarver, 80, who passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles.

Rev. Cullen Clark, pastor of First Baptist Church, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Inurnment will be held at a later date Welcome Home Cemetery in Grayson.

Pat was born in Caldwell Parish and resided in Columbia for most of her life until moving to Crowley in her later years. She owned and operated a salon in her hometown for over 20 years.

Serving her community was one of her biggest attributes, such as being a member of the Caldwell Parish School Board for 20 years where she served as the first woman president.

Mrs. Tarver was extremely active in 4-H leadership and was recognized for her service in Washington, D.C. She never met a stranger and was always eagerly willing to give her heart to others through many activities especially fund raising for charities.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Wild and husband Wayne of Crowley, and Wenda Tarver Carr and husband Robert of Monroe; one granddaughter, Matisha Angelle Jenkins McCarthy and husband Patrick of Santa Rosa, California; and two brothers, Charles and Johnny Meredith, both of Clarks.

Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Tarver; and her parents, Lee Washington and Elsie Lee Barnette Meredith.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Caldwell 4-H Foundation P.O. Box 1199 Columbia, LA 71418 and/or the Acadiana Baptist Academy: 1202 Academy Road, Eunice, LA 70535.

