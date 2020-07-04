RAYNE - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, for Patricia Ann Comeaux, 66, who died Wednesday July 1, at her residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire.

Reverend Patrick Broussard of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the Funeral Services.

Survivors include her husband, Carroll J. Comeaux; daughter, Brittany Stelly and spouse Chad; son, Brian Comeaux and spouse Ashley; son, Brad Comeaux and spouse Crystal; son, Blake Comeaux and spouse Joannie; grandchildren, Emma, Stella, Miyra, Coy, Tatum, Gideon, Hannah, Avery, Sayge, Ailah, Grasyn, and one angel grandbaby, Layne; great-grandchildren, Aniya and Ahmarie; brother, Donald Alleman and spouse Freida; and a special friend dear to the family, Layna Thibodeaux.

She was preceded in death by her father, J.C. Joseph Alleman; mother, Marie O. Alleman; step-brother Joey Hollier; and a step-mother, Catherine Whatley Alleman.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, July 3, at 7:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Friday, July 3, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm and on Saturday, July 4, from 8:00 am to 9:30 am.

