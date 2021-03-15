RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA for Patrick Hugh Hoffpauir, Sr., 88, who died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence in Rayne, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Mr. Hoffpauir was a graduate from Rayne High School then went on to join the United States Navy. Then returning from the military and went on to USL (UL of Louisiana). He retired from Crowley Post Signal as advertising manager.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Hoffpauir Chirillo and spouse Chuck Chirillo of Fort Worth, TX, Denise Hoffpauir Stutes and spouse Darwin "Bub" Stutes of Indian Bayou, one son, Patrick Hugh Hoffpauir, Jr. and spouse Ellen Zaunbrecher Hoffpauir of Lafayette, one granddaughter, Hannah A. Hoffpauir of Indian Bayou, one great grandson, Kelly J. Hoffpauir of Lafayette, one brother in law, Albert Nugent of San Diego, CA.

He was preceded in death by first wife and mother of his children, Flora Hoffpauir, second wife, Vernice "Vern" Hoffpauir, granddaughter, Megan Hoffpauir, father, Carl Hoffpauir, mother, Curtis Cart Hoffpauir, sister, Peggy Hoffpauir Nugent.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:30 am in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Tuesday March 16, 2021 from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.