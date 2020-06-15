RAYNE - Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, for Patrick Lee Aube, 77, who died Tuesday, June 2, at his residence in Marshall, Texas surrounded by his loving family.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Deacon Tim Ledet of St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the graveside services.

Patrick Lee Aube was born March 18, 1943, in Rayne, to Weston and Ida LeBlanc Aube. Mr. Aube graduated from Rayne High School and joined and proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He married Mrs. Sherrie Gerber Aube in Hawaii on August 8, 2007.

Patrick was a lifelong fitness enthusiast and body building was his passion. Not only did he spend hours in the gym training his body, but also helped others in their training. Patrick loved motorcycles and muscle cars. He built, owned, drove, and loved several during his life.

Patrick was a people person with a great sense of humor, and was someone who never met a stranger. Patrick enjoyed traveling and he and Sherrie especially loved visiting Hawaii.

Patrick was a dog enthusiast and had a love for boxers, having raised and shown them, he always loved the breed.

Patrick was also a connoisseur of Cajun cooking and loved crawfish, boudin and gumbo. Patrick Lee Aube was much loved and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 12 years, Sherrie Gerber Aube; two children, Anthony Lee Aube and Patti Aube LaFosse; 14 grandchildren, Adrian Frey, Zack LaFosse, Madi LaFosse, Bailey Aube, Parker LaFosse, Haley LaFosse, Chase LaFosse, Jordan LaFosse, Emma Aube, Wyatt Aube, Corrin Carlson, Michael Carlson, Destiny Carlson and Allyson Wescott; sister, Priscilla Dartez and husband John; three step-children, Jesse Carlson, Sara Carlson and Brittany Carlson; and numerous relatives, loved ones, and friends.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Weston Aube and Ida LeBlanc Aube.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.