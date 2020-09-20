Paul Guidry

DUSON - Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Paul Guidry, 89, who died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in Duson, LA.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne, LA.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will conduct the funeral services.

A resident of Duson, LA most of his life. Mr Paul proudly served his country in the 1950's as a member of the U.S. Army served in Korean War. Paul was a carpenter for 40 years. He loved routing for the Saints, Dancing, and Camping with family and friends and spoiled his great grandchildren. Most of all Paul loved spending time with his wife of 66 years and will be deeply missed by all his family.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Geneva Credeur Guidry of Duson, one daughter, Mary Ann Guidry Morvant and spouse Elson "T.B. Morvant of Duson, one son, Floyd Guidry of Duson, five grandchildren, Stuart Paul Morvant, Leslie Morvant LeBlanc, Paula Morvant Duhon, Brad J. Guidry, Elena Guidry, nine great-grandchildren, Brook LeBlanc, Noah LeBlanc, Alexandra Morvant, Rose Morvant, Isabella Morvant, Ckourtlen Duhon, Ckourtney Duhon, Ckaylen Duhon, Blaize Smith, Hunter Guidry, Brad Joseph Guidry, Jr., Daylon Guidry, two great great grandchildren, two sisters, Gussy Duplechain of Duson, Pearl Foreman of Judice, one brother, Firmin John Navarre and spouse Cindy Navarre of Wellington, CO, one sister in law, Kate Navarre of Rayne.

Pallbearers will be Chad Duhon, Lonny LeBlanc, Ckourtlen Duhon, Ckaylen Duhon, Brad Guidry and Travis Cormier. Honorary pallbearers will be Firmin Navarre, Elson "T.B." Morvant and Floyd Guidry

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Foretier Navarre, father, Dieu "Nun" Donne Guidry, step father, Felician Navarre, one brother, Weston Navarre.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Lamm Hospice for all the care they gave to him especially Margie and Heather in his final days. We certainly couldn't have gotten through this journey without you both.

