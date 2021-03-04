A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, for Paul Lee Meaux, 83, who passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emma Matte Meaux of Crowley; four children, Michael Meaux and wife Paula of Crowley, Paula Caplinger of Crowley, Todd Meaux and wife Rachel of Crowley, and Al J. Meaux and wife Anna of Mamou; seven grandchildren, Kelly S. Meaux, Michael Tyler Meaux, Emily Hallum, Eric Meaux, Matthew Meaux, Kristy Meaux and Zachary Meaux; nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Grace, Carter, Lane, Gracie, Karlee Emma, Brynley, Wyatt and Ethan; and two nieces, Mary Champagne and Cordilia Pizzzolatto.

Mr. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Hypolite and Oza Benoit Meaux; one sister, Blue Bell Pizzolatto; one brother, Lewis “Al” Meaux; and one grandson, Jacob Caplinger.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.