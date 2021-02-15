Memorial services will be held at a later date for Quinn Yuri Martel, who died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Jennings American Legion Hospital in Jennings.

Family members include his parents, Triston Martel and Brittney Flick; one brother, Joseph Martel; maternal grandfather, Eric and spouse Heidi Flick; maternal grandmother, Patricia Wilson; paternal grandfather, Karen Achord.

The family would like all donation be made to Maddie’s Footprints, 234 Rue Beauregard Ste.201, Lafayette, LA 70508; www.maddiesfootprints.org.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.