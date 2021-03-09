Memorial services will be held at a later date for Randell Paul Pousson, 73, who passed away March 4, 202,1 at Ochsner Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Randell was born and resided in Iota most of his life. He was a high school graduate of St. Francis Catholic School.

Mr. Pousson was a member of the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Germany. During his working career he worked for Entergy, River Bend Nuclear Plant in St. Francisville, and a professional painter.

His favorite times were spent outdoors on his land, with Buddy his dog, and with his grandchildren. He will be missed by everyone who loved him especially his family.

He is survived by four children, Paul Pousson Sr. (Angela Curl), Brittany Pousson (Joey Miller), Dominique Pousson (Justin Leckelt), and Gabrielle Pousson; three sisters, Cindy Marceaux (Lane), Cathy Pousson, and Debra Boudreaux; eight grandchildren, Myka, Riley, Avery, Caleb, Aidyn, Bryson, Angelique, and Adalynne; and his beloved dog Buddy.

Mr. Pousson is preceded in death by his parents, Curley Paul and Irene LeBouef Pousson; and two grandsons, Justin Willie Leckelt Jr., and Paul Pousson Jr.

Condolences may be made to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.