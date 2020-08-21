A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Richard Allen Dronet, 81, who passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Fr. Michael Russo, pastor of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Youngsville, officiated for the services.

Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Roberts Dronet of Lafayette; two children, Shannon Dronet Daigle and husband Weylin of Lafayette, and Reid Dronet of Lafayette; his sister Loyce Miller of Crowley; and two grandchildren, Brenden and Jorden Daigle of Lafayette.

Mr. Dronet is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elsie Meche Dronet; and three siblings, Keith Dronet, Kim Dronet, and Joyce Miller.

Condolences and memories may be shared to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements .have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.