RAYNE - Private graveside services will be held for Richard J. Koch, 38, who passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. in Rayne.

There will be an invitation-only family service not to exceed 10 people at a viewing, memorial/religious service or graveside service due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. When the situation allows, a celebration of his life will be held for his friends and family.

Survivors include one daughter, Julian Koch of Rayne; one son, Shane Koch of Church Point; his mother, Jeanne Istre of Rayne; two sisters, Jolene Koch of Rayne and Crystal Koch of Judice; one brother, Russell Koch of Rayne; one nephew, Collin Dogua; three nieces, Hailey Bott, Jaide Koch and Ava Menard; and maternal grandfather, Josie Joseph Istre of Judice.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Paul Koch; maternal grandmother, Mary Lou “Molly” Istre; and maternal great-grandparents, Leroy “Happy Fats” LeBlanc and Della Meche LeBlanc.

