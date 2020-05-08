Article Image Alt Text

Richard J. Koch

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:35am
Friday, May 8, 2020

RAYNE - Private graveside services will be held for Richard J. Koch, 38, who passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 8:20 p.m. in Rayne.
There will be an invitation-only family service not to exceed 10 people at a viewing, memorial/religious service or graveside service due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic. When the situation allows, a celebration of his life will be held for his friends and family.
Survivors include one daughter, Julian Koch of Rayne; one son, Shane Koch of Church Point; his mother, Jeanne Istre of Rayne; two sisters, Jolene Koch of Rayne and Crystal Koch of Judice; one brother, Russell Koch of Rayne; one nephew, Collin Dogua; three nieces, Hailey Bott, Jaide Koch and Ava Menard; and maternal grandfather, Josie Joseph Istre of Judice.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Paul Koch; maternal grandmother, Mary Lou “Molly” Istre; and maternal great-grandparents, Leroy “Happy Fats” LeBlanc and Della Meche LeBlanc.
