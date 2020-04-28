RAYNE - Private graveside services will be held for Robert “Bobby” Dupuis, 63, who passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence in Rayne.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Dupuis-Mack and husband Algin of Duson; two sons, Jacob Dupuis of Crowley and Justin Carrier of Lafayette; four grandchildren; and a sister, Becky Seaux of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Birdie Dupuis.

There will be an invitation-only family service, not to exceed 10 people at a viewing, memorial/religious service or graveside service due to the restrictions of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

When the situation allows, a celebration of his life will be held for his friends and family.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of arrangements.