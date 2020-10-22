It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Walker Family of Iota announce the passing of their beloved Robert “Bobby” Walker.

Bobby, 80 years old, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, surrounded by his loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota.

Father Jude Thierry will preside for the Mass and homilist will be Father Gary Schexnayder.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday by the Knights of Columbus Council and Iota Volunteer Fire Department at 6:30 p.m.

Burial will be in the St. Joseph Mausoleum.

Bobby was born March 5, 1940, to Robert and Carmen Walker of New Iberia. He was united in marriage on Oct. 17, 1959, to Margie Dischler of Iota. Six children were born into this union, three sons and three daughters.

Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing and serving his church and community. Bobby enjoyed sharing these enjoyments with his family and friends.

A man of many accomplishments, beginning in 1955 and extending through 2017, Bobby left behind a legacy that his family and friends are very proud of. In his early years, Bobby was identified as a leader by numerous state and national organizations.

After working 30-plus years as a plumber and a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters, Local 106, Bobby simultaneously pursued a career in the public service sector beginning as a member of the Iota Town Council.

After retiring his plumbing career, Bobby continued to pursue work in public service; serving as mayor of Iota for four years and police chief for 15 years.

Bobby also worked with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) as a reserve deputy and bailiff and, at the time of his death, was still an active deputy. This dedication to the APSO spanned a 32-year period.

One of Bobby’s greatest achievements came in 2017, when he was recognized for his 50-years of service to the Iota Volunteer Fire Department. In addition to this recognition, throughout the years, Bobby was asked to support the many causes and organizations associated with public service and the law enforcement sector.

In addition to Bobby’s public service, he also was an active member in the Catholic Church and related organizations in Iota and Acadia Parish.

Activities include Eucharistic Minister, Church Trustee and usher, all spanning a 50-year period. He was also one of the original board members for the newly formed Notre Dame High School.

Bobby was also actively involved in the Knights of Columbus, starting as an inductee and rising to the rank of 4th Degree Knight.

Left to treasure his memory are his wife of 61 years, Margie; their children and spouses, Stephen “Harry” and Monica Walker of Eunice, Carmen and David Speer of Lafayette, Michael and Deborah Walker of Montgomery, Texas, Beth and Zan Trahan of Iota, Mark and Kim Walker of Basile, and Annie and Jerry Pickett of Iota.

Also included are Bobby’s 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and two sisters and spouses, Jane and Don Barringer of Auburn, Alabama, and Katherine and Bud Thibodaux of Youngsville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Walker; mother, Carmen Bonini; uncles and aunts, Msgr. Charles Marin, Roland Marin, John and Willie Mae Marin, Michael Marin, Lawrence and Charlotte Marin, Marguerite Marin Carpenter; and stepfather, I.A. Bonini.

Pallbearers include his eight grandsons, Trenton Pickett, Eric Speer, Stephen Walker, Christain Walker, Jon-Michael Trahan, Nicholas Pickett, Ty Walker and Noah Walker.

Honorary pallbearers include his six granddaughters, Jennifer Usie, Katie Hebert, Gretchen Savoy, Caroline Fournerat, Lindsey Speer, and Ansley Pickett

