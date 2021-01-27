Robert Presley Sarver, known as Buddie, passed from this world and into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Jan. 23, 2021, after a short illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Buddie was born on July 30, 1935, on a rice farm in Ebenezer, to Presley Sarver and Frances (McCall) Sarver Davis. Buddie married Bonnie Faulk on Aug. 19, 1955. He planted his first rice crop when he was 20 years old and went on to own his own farming operation, as well as operating the Sarver Estate Farm, for many years, primarily growing rice and soybeans but also raising crawfish and livestock.

After retiring from farming, he started Ag Service and Equipment in Crowley with his cousin Larry Sarver. After retiring, you could find him working around his farm and in his garden with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Buddie was a faithful member of the Bible Missionary Church in Jennings and served on the local and district boards. He served on the committees of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service, Jeff Davis Parish Soybean Advisory, Jeff Davis Parish Livestock Sale Committee, Jeff Davis Parish Fair Association and served as president, Louisiana Farm Bureau Soybean Advisory, Louisiana Farm Bureau Marketing Committee and the Farmers Home Association. He also served as the vice president of Jeff Davis Farm Bureau, vice president of Jeff Davis Fire District #2, president of the Jeff Davis Parish Water District #4, president of the Jeff Davis Nezpique Gravity Drainage District, director of Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Regional Director of First South Production Credit Association.

These roles took him across the nation where he proudly represented his home state of Louisiana. In 1981, he was named Jeff Davis Parish Farmer of the Year and in 1991 he was crowned Jeff Davis Parish Fair King. He was also featured in the Rice Farming magazine in 1985 and Soybean South magazine in 1989.

He loved to be with people and could talk for hours if the time allowed. Buddie was known for his bright smile and jolly laugh. He enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing, shrimping, and working around his farm.

He spent many hours with his family making the Sarver Family deer sausage and sharing it with all his family. He was proud that he could pass on the Sarver family recipe to the next generations. He loved a good meal and was admired for his skills as a Cajun cook. He was often reminded by his wife to go lighter on the pepper.

He was preceded in death by his father, Presley; mother, Frances; sister and brother-in-law, Winona and Lester Duhon; and a great-granddaughter, Hollie Grace Gardner.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie, of 65 years; four children, Rhonda (Todd) Gardner, Trudy Davis, Darla (Jon) Kimball and Robbie Sarver (Heather Sarver); 12 grandchildren who called him Papaw, Jered (Amanda) Gardner, Bradley (Gillian) Davis, Brent (Tiffany) Gardner, Benjamin (Esther) Kimball, Nathan Gardner, Trenton (Amanda) Davis, Travis Sarver “who alone carries the Sarver name,” Melissa (Joshua) Warner, Bethany (Garrett) Compton, Shara (David) Guillory, Danae Kimball, and Katelyn Kimball; and 19 great-grandchildren; Thomas, Travis, and Hallie Gardner, Juliana, Jonathan, Joshua and Jacob Davis, Parker, Cooper and Asher Presley Davis, Michael Compton, Austin (Sims) and Dawson Kimball, Isla and Miles Warner, Colten, Ariana, Maddox and Bennett Guillory.

Funeral services for Robert Presley “Buddie” Sarver, 85, of Jennings, will be held at Bible Missionary Church in Crowley on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Charles Dodd III officiating.

Burial will follow in the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. At the request of the family, visitation will resume on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. until time of service at the Bible Missionary Church in Crowley.

