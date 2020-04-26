RAYNE - Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Arceneaux Cemetery in Rayne, for Robert "Te-Chal" John Landry, 69, who died Friday, April 24, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the Arceneaux Cemetery in Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will conduct the graveside services.

Mr. Landry was a well known painter in the Acadiana area. He was on the cover of Time Magazine for being known as the Best Rooster Pitter in the World. He had a big love for raising and training roosters.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey Comeaux Landry of Rayne; step-daughter, Christina Istre and spouse Jimmy Dykes Jr. of Rayne; sister, Alice Landry of Lafayette; brother, Liness Landry of Rayne; three step-grandchildren, Lester Dore Jr., Robert Daigle and Jonathon Daigle, all of Lafayette; niece, Edolia Daigle and spouse Joey of Lafayette; and two great-nieces, Kassidy Daigle of Lafayette and Monica Istre of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bobbie Jo Landry; father, Charles Landry Sr.; mother, Edolia Credeur Landry; and two brothers, Charles Landry Jr. and Alex Landry.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.