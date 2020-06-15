Roger Dale Mire, age 66, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Kaplan, with his wife at his side.

Roger Mire was born in Port Sulphur on March 10th, 1954. He grew up on a farm in Lyon’s Point and went to school in Crowley.

He was captain of a crew boat offshore in the oil and gas industry. He enjoyed cooking, painting, watching movies, playing chess, as well as reading western books and God’s word.

Roger will be dearly missed and will be remembered for his easy-going spirit. He was a loving husband, dad, granddad, son, brother, uncle and friend.

It was not easy to say goodbye, but God had other plans for Roger. His remains were placed in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley where a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Death is our last enemy, but we have victory in Jesus, amen.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Wilda Langlanais; his son, James Romero; his daughter, Juanita Romero; his two brothers, Acey Jr. Mire and Clifton Mire; his one sister, Peggy Mire Cormier; his eight grandchildren; and his 15 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Romero; his parents, Acey Mire Sr. and Eta Suire Mire.

Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.CypressFunerals.com.

Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 W. Lafayette St., Maurice, 337-740-3123, is in charge of arrangements.