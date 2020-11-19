Ronald P. Wilson

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at South Crowley Cemetery in Crowley for Mr. Ronald Paul Wilson, 72, who entered eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Crowley.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

Father Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Catholic Church, will be officiating the graveside service.

Mr. Wilson leaves to cherish his memories six brothers, Frank Wilson and Warren Wilson, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, Andrew Wilson of Santa Anna, California, Andrus Wilson of Stockton, California, Charles Wilson and Hilary Wilson, both of Crowley, and Gregory Wilson of Alexandria; three sisters, Wanda George of Crowley, Marie Wilson of Baton Rouge, and Cheryl Wilson of Lake Charles; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sid and Cecilia Paul Wilson; four brothers, Sid Wilson Jr., Calvin Wilson Sr., Donald Wilson Sr. and John Wilson Sr.; and one sister, Audrey Sam.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home.

Please be advised we will adhere to the safety measures and precautions provided by the state of Louisiana due to COVID-19. Masks are required for those who will be in attendance.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Avenue C, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.