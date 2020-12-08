RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at a 2:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Ronnie Joseph Lavergne, 63, who died Monday, Dec. 7, at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Linda McCoy Lavergne of Rayne; son, Jeremy Lavergne and partner Mike Vallee of Lafayette; two step-daughters, Bonnie Elagamy and spouse Walid of Lafayette and Nina Hayes and spouse Casey of Iota; five grandchildren, Zakary, Noah, and Adam Elagamy, Parker and Hayden Hayes; two sisters, Edna Hornsby of Crowley and Barbara Lavergne of Rayne; and a brother, Raywood Lavergne and spouse Donna of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his father, LeBodier Lavergne; mother, Onezima Gautreaux Lavergne; and two brothers, LeRoy Lavergne and Erphie "EJ" Lavergne.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Lavergne, Zakary Elagamy, Noah Elegamy, Adam ElElagamy, Parker Hayes and Haydell Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be Brett Stefanski, Raywood Lavergne and Todd Lavergne.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from noon until 9 p.m. and continue on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.