The family and friends of Russell “Butsy” Louviere are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Aug. 29, 2020, at the age of 71.

Butsy was born in Jennings to Oscar Louviere and Gladys Leckelt Louviere on Nov. 19, 1948. He enjoyed cooking, duck hunting, gardening and shrimping. Butsy, most of all, loved spending as much time possible being with his cherished family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Butsy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce D. Louviere of Evangeline; daughters, Anisa (Ronald) Reed of Elton, Melissa (Timothy) Guidry of Mermentau and Julie (Chad Britt) Louviere of Port Barre; grandchildren, Christina, Joey, Danielle, Darren, Haley, Trevor, Zachary and Maddox; four great-grandchildren; and brothers, Willis Louviere of Iota and Jessie Dietz of Evangeline.

Butsy was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Gladys L. Louviere; mother, Francis Dietz; father, Russell Doucet; sisters, Diane Burton, Peggie Miller, Viola Leckelt and Jackie Dietz; and brother, Larry Dietz.

Funeral service for Russell “Butsy” Louviere will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Paul LaFleur officiating. Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. until the time of his funeral service.

Butsy will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Carrying Butsy to his final resting place will be Joey Reed, Darren Reed, Trevor Guidry, Zachary Guidry, Maddox Louviere and Tristen Gary. Honorary pallbearers are Jared Clay, Chad Dietz and Jude Burton Jr..

