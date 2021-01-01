RAYNE - Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Sadie Arceneaux, 85, who died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Reverend Brent Smith will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include daughter, Linda Robichaux and spouse Stephen; grandchildren, Jeremy Robichaux, and spouse Adele; great-grandchildren, Christian Hayes, Sophie, Emma and Ben Robichaux; one sister, Sybil Tabb; one sister-in-law, Euline Arceneaux; and nieces and nephews, Ellen Vautror, Michael Arceneaux, Sharon Jeanise, Ben Arceneaux, Jolene Broussard and David Tabb.

She was preceded in death by her father, Freddie Arceneaux; mother, Eliza Credeur Arceneaux; brother, Raymond Arceneaux; and brother-in-law, Wilton Tabb.

Children that thought of her as their mother are Carolyn Adkins, Patrick Menard, Zona Terro, Sarah and Ed Plaisance, Diana Quebodeaux, Terry Guidry, Charles Menard and Cindy Weihe, Charlene and Pat Richard, and Linda Conroy. Special friends include Joyce Domingue, Helen Boudreaux, Karon Cook, Tara Comeaux and Jane Fontenot.

Mrs. Arceneaux was the owner of Sadie's Flower Shop for over 51 years, and received the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Louisiana State Florist Association in the year of 2020. She was also the first woman to serve as a board member of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. She was a member of the St. Joseph Altar Society and The American Business Women's Association.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, Jan. 4, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Robichaux, Ben Robichaux, Christian Hayes, Tim Adkins, David Tabb and Patrick Menard. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Tabb, Ian Tabb, Nicholas Broussard, Michael Arceneaux and Ben Arceneaux.

The family would like to thank Doctors Tommy Curtis and Mark Dawson, and Oschner Acadia General for their care and compassion during her illness.

