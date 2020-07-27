Funeral services were held at 5 pm Monday, July 27, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Samuel Haas “Sammy” Rosenbaum Jr. who passed away July 25, 2020, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard officiated for the services.

The family had requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Interment was held in Woodlawn Mausoleum at a later date.

Sammy was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on March 11, 1937. He was a member of the Louisiana National Guard and his unit was activated to the United States Navy during the Cuban Crisis.

He graduated from the University of Southwest Louisiana with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. He owned and operated Romaco in LaPorte, Texas, for many years.

After his retirement he enjoyed spending time in his workshop where he created beautiful furniture and woodwork for his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Laura “Tee” Rosenbaum of Crowley; three children, Robin Rosenbaum Ollenburg and husband Steve of Cypress, Texas, Renee Rosenbaum Ditta and husband Louie of Houston, Texas, and Dr. David Rosenbaum and wife Jana of Decatur, Texas; six step-children, Jason Broussard and wife Sandra of Crowley, Julie Graf of Crowley, Jeanne Robichaux and husband Tim of Crowley, Jeffery Broussard and wife Tara of Crowley, Jane Stevens and husband Chris of Crowley, and Joan Morgan and husband John of Crowley; his sister, Carolyn Titus and husband Ron of Crowley; 22 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Rosenbaum is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Winnie Shumate Rosenbaum Sr.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.