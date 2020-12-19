Sara Faye Lyons, 72, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

She will be truly missed by all that knew her, because to know Sara was to love her. Sara was true to God and a life-long member of the First Methodist Church of Crowley; true to herself, her family and friends.

She was an imaginative soul that brought out the beauty in all her creative endeavors. Whether her time was spent in needlework, flowers, or cooking, Sara had a keen eye and impeccable taste. She enjoyed cooking shows and experimenting with new and unusual flavor combinations.

She also enjoyed public television and the dry wit of British comedies. Sara loved a good story and was a family and Crowley history storyteller extraordinaire. We will miss the sound of her voice and her sweet southern accent.

Sara was the daughter of Nunez Joseph “Paul” Lyons and Melba Eliza Spell. She is survived by her big brother, Tom Davies and wife Punkie; her nephews and their wives, Chris and Kathryn Davies, Tim and Kathleen Davies, and Thomas “Matt” Davies; a great niece; four great nephews; and her precious Tigger and Snookums.

The family gives thanks for Dr. Nancy Walker, who Sara adored and trusted explicitly, and to Acadia General Hospital and the nursing staff for supporting her.

Thanks also to all her dear friends that have stood by her through her long struggle, especially Betty Rougeau and John LeBlanc.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at the Old Crowley Cemetery.

Condolences and/or memories may be shared with the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.