RAYNE - Memorial services will be held at a later date for Steven Lee Breaux Sr., 70, who died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center Hospital in Lafayette.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Simon Breaux; two sons, Steven Lee Breaux Jr. and spouse Stephanie, and Michael Jacob Breaux; two brothers, Glady Breaux Sr. and spouse Nora, and Donald Lee Breaux Sr. and spouse Pamela; and two grandchildren, Jacoby Lee Breaux and Alayna Faye Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mavie Glady Breaux; mother, Bernice Marie Gaspard Breaux; sisters, Betty Ann Faul, Norma Jene Meche and Lelia Breaux Moore; and brothers, Johnny Lee Breaux and Russell James Breaux.

