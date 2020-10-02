Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel for Timothy “Tim” Wade Hanks, 46, who died at 4:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Crowley.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard officiated the funeral service.

Burial followed in the Estherwood Cemetery.

Visitation was observed Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until service time. The Rosary was prayed Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Tim was born Nov 30, 1973, in Crowley. He was a 1991 graduate of Crowley High School. He worked for the City of Crowley for 25 plus years with the wastewater department.

He loved football, especially watching the LSU Tigers, the New Orleans Saints and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Lance Hanks, Nicky Jordan, Nicholas Jordan, Ryan Jordan, Scott Richard and Aaron Hebert and an honorary pallbearer Wyatt Paul Hanks.

He is survived by his companion of 16 years, Jolene Williams of Crowley; his parents, Roland and Deanna Hanks of Crowley; one son Lance Paul Hanks and wife Britany of Scott; two grandchildren, Wyatt Paul Hanks and Loralei Meshell Hanks, both of Scott; a sister, Karen Jordan and husband Nicky of Crowley; two nephews, Nicholas Jordan and Ryan Jordan, both of Crowley; a niece, Megan Jordan of Crowley; and two great-nieces, Analicia Brielle Jordan of Iota, and Carley Shea Hebert of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ramona Gail Hanks; maternal grandparents, Roy and Nina Thibodeaux; and his paternal grandparents, Lessin and Ida Hanks.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mr. Hanks’ family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, was in charge of all of the arrangements.