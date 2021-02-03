Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, at 1:30 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Timothy James Martin, 39, who died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his parents’ residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Rayne Cemetery, Inc..

Pastor Randy Dugas will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his parents, Dean Martin and Janet LeBouef Martin of Rayne; one brother, Brian H. Martin and spouse Mandy T. Martin of Crowley; one niece, Annsley C. Martin; one nephew, Bryant “Brother” Martin; paternal grandmother, Geraldine K. Gueno of Rayne; paternal grandfather, E.J. LeBouef of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Joyce LeBlanc LeBouef; paternal grandfather, Clyde “Shoestring” Martin; step-paternal grandfather, Donald Gueno.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

