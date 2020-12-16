Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel for Treville Roy, Jr., 87, who died at 9:47 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Lafayette.

Rev. Berl Adams will officiate the funeral services.

Visitation may be observed on Friday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Abshire Cemetery.

Mr. Roy was born Sept. 1, 1933, in Lyons Point to the late Treville and Gloria Trahan Roy. He was a veteran of United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He worked as a welder and school bus driver most of his life.

He loved taking care of his yard, cooking cracklins and being with his family.

He is survived by wife of 62 years, Jeanne Lorraine Hebert Roy of Lyons Point; two daughters, Gloria Roy of Jennings and Susan Roy Royer of Broussard; two sons, Randal Roy and wife Samantha of Lyons Point and Roderick Roy and wife Rhoda of Lyons Point; one brother, Joseph Roy of Kaplan; 13 grandchildren, Waylon Roy, Travis Roy, Shantina Roy, Genna Hoffpauir, Justin Roy, Heather Daigle, Leah Gondron, Lance Roy, Garrett Roy, Rebecca Hains, Gillian Roy, Hailey Royer and Mallory Royer; and 15 great-grandchildren, Miranda, Donovan, Kimberlee, Max, Drake, Caden, Hunter, Kohen, Grant, Douglas, Griffin, Preslynn, Jenna, Jaxson and Mila.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Morada; and a brother, Lovic Roy.

