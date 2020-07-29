Article Image Alt Text

Velma Marie Credeur Sonnier

Velma Marie Credeur Sonnier

Wed, 07/29/2020 - 4:38pm
Wednesday, July 29, 2020

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Velma Marie Credeur Sonnier, 87, who died Tuesday, July 28, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Benjamin Pitre, Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Velma was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, a long-time member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Rayne #844, and the St. Joseph Catholic Church Rosary group. She was also employed as a dedicated employee of Rayne State Bank and Trust Company in Rayne for 28 years.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernice Sonnier; father, Adam Credeur; mother, Louise Meche Credeur; three sisters, Donna Due Credeur, Armentine Credeur Roger and Bertha Credeur Miller; and one brother, Donnicer Credeur.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Thursday July 30, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday, July 31, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Velma’s family would like to express a special thank you to Larry Prevost and Larry Thibodeaux for all the care they gave to Velma.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020