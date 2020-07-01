RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Viola Terro Boudreaux, 103, who passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:08 P.M. at The Ellington in Rayne.

Fr. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic in Rayne will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in the St. Joseph Catholic Church New Cemetery in Rayne.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday at 6 o’clock in the evening in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. Visitation will resume on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Ms. Viola was a hard worker from an early age. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and growing her flowers. She had a strong faith in God. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Rayne #844, St. Joseph Church, for many years. She really loved her extended family as her very own children. She was employed at Mervine Kahn's for several years in the men’s department.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Boudreaux was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Boudreaux; her parents, Martin and Eumea B. Terro; four sisters and five brothers.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Ms. Boudreaux’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.