A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Wanda Marie Leger Myers, 71, who died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 11:35 p.m. at Ochsner University Hospital in Lafayette.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. by the Catholic Daughters.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved to read, knit and watch the Saints play. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

Mrs. Myers is survived by one daughter, Amanda M. David and husband Anthony of Iota; one son, Eric Reese and wife Sophie of Loreauville; one sister, Paulette Richard of Jefferson; five grandchildren, Adelynn Belle David, Abbigail David, Caleb David, Cody Theriot, and Chase Bonin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth “Keno” Myers; her parents, Paul and Lena Hebert Leger; one sister, Shirley Applewhite; two brothers, Joseph “Red” Leger and Shelton Paul Leger.

The family would like to thank the staff of Southwind Nursing home for their kindness and loving care of Mrs. Myers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 509 Duson Ave., Iota, 337-779-2669.