A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Wanda Menard Stoute, 81, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 6:08 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Wanda was a very loving, kind and giving person. To know her was to love her, and she will be deeply and sadly missed by her family and friends.

She loved cooking for her family and others and was very good at it. She also enjoyed watching TV, playing Bingo, and most of all spending time with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She will always be remembered by her family for biscuit day which was biscuits, coffee and breakfast pizza every Sunday morning.

She worked in retail most of her life and at the time of her retirement she was employed at Ms. Charlotte’s Gift Shop in Crowley.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ronnie L. Stoute of Crowley; two daughters, Sabrina Bourque (Butch) from New Iberia, and Sonia Sonnier (Gerard) and one son Randall Credeur (Tara) all from Crowley; five grandchildren, Keisha Evans, Cody Sonnier, Trevor Sonnier (Kayla), Kaleigh and Joel Credeur; and four great-grandchildren, Keaton, Reece and Addisyn Evans and Sadie Sonnier.

Pallbearers for the service are Cody Sonnier, Trevor Sonnier, Keaton Evans, Joel Credeur, Reece Evans and Carson Tweedel.

She is preceded in death by her mother Eunice Trahan Simon; her father, Lawrence Menard; her stepfather, Eddie Simon Sr.; and her grandparents, Joseph and Louise B. Trahan.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stringfellow, the staff and nurses at Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center, and the staff and physicians in the ICU unit of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.