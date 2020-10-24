Wendell A. John
On Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, Wendell A. John, 65, passed away at Lafayette General Hospital.
Wendell was born on Sept. 28, 1956, to Edward A. John and Betty Jean Young John. He was a life-long resident of Crowley.
He is survived by one son, Nicholas John of Many; two grandsons, Caden John and Cameron John, both of Many; two brothers Jeffery John and Victor John, both of Crowley; two sisters Lissa John of Houston, Texas, and Shari Hanks (Kenneth) of Crowley; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents Edward A. John and Betty Jean Young John.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes express gratitude to his devoted friend, Neil Lagrange, and to the many caring friends and family who have expressed love and comfort.