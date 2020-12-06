ROBERTS COVE - Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leo IV Catholic Church in Roberts Cove for Wilbert Joseph Thevis Sr., 80, who died Saturday, Dec. 5, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Roberts Cove.

Rev. Paul Broussard, Pastor St. Leo IV Catholic Church of Roberts Cove, will be celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa Richard Thevis of Roberts Cove; five children, Wilbert Thevis Jr. and companion Beverly Leger of Rayne, Charles Thevis of Roberts Cove, Patricia Thevis Signorelli and spouse Jimmy of Roberts Cove, Brenda Thevis and companion Andrew Onebane of Roberts Cove, and Karen Thevis Domingue and spouse Kevin of Crowley; nine grandchildren, David Hoffpauir and spouse Rachael, Tiffany Roche and spouse Tiago, Brittany LaCombe and spouse Chris, Kate Romero and spouse Brandon, Tori Vidrine and companion Dylan Daigle, Alex Domingue, Amy Thevis and companion Chase Sonnier, Craig Domingue and companion Marcy Miller and Natalie Domingue; eight great-grandchildren, Logan, Colt, Kennedi, Amelia, Landon, Dawson, Chalotte and Thea, two sisters, Marie Louise Thevis Berken of Roanoke and Elizabeth “Betty” Thevis Reiners of Roberts Cove; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Peter Jacob Thevis; mother, Veronica Reiners Thevis; sister, Kathleen Thevis Hoffpauir and Glynn Hoffpauir; and three brothers-in-law, Willie Joe Reiners, Vincent Berkens and Joseph “Joe” Richard.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, Dec. 6, at 4:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family has requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday, Dec. 6, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and continue Monday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

