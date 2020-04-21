Article Image Alt Text

Wilfred Lee Magnon Jr.

Tue, 04/21/2020 - 3:24pm
CROWLEY

A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 20, for Wilfred Lee Magnon, Jr., 85, who passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at 8:05 p.m.. at his home in Crowley surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his wife, Lettie P. Magnon of Crowley; two daughters, Patricia and husband, Harold Patrick Mire of Crowley, and Elizabeth Jane Dupuis of Crowley; one son, Troy Lee and wife Karen Magnon of Crowley; one brother, Morris Magnon of Crowley, Texas; four grandchildren, Joshua Mire, Christopher Dupuis, Kristin and Kaitlin Magnon.
Mr. Magon was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Lee Magnon Sr. and Louise Spell Magnon; four brothers, Norris, Alvin and Louis Magnon; one sister, Verla Faulk.
