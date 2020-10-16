A visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for William Lee Welch, 32, who passed away Oct. 9, 2020, in Crowley.

He is survived by three children, William Tyson Welch, Jai Li Elizabeth Peace Welch, and Tatym Blue Jade LaFosse; his wife, Connie Trahan Welch and her children, Karlie LaFosse, Laken Fontenot, and Ellie Fontenot; his mother, Kimmitha Abshire Welch; his step-father, William Deshotel; one sister, Bethany Marie Welch; his brother, Dustin Paul Welch; his nanny, Jessica Abshire Sonnier and her children, Megean Sonnier Romero, Blayne Sonnier and Shalacie Sonnier; one aunt, Margaret Cormier; two uncles, Chris and Andrew Welch; and his girlfriend, Laura Kent.

William is preceded in death by his father, Claude Francis Welch; his maternal grandparents, Lee Caster and Shirley Abshire; his paternal grandparents, William and Annette Welch; and his uncle, Earl Welch.

